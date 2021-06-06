Vet Voices

WVU football recruit Coleman wins NJCAA national title with Hutchinson Community College

June 10 2021

A WVU football commit won the junior college national championship Saturday. 

Defensive back Caleb Coleman and Hutchinson Community College defeated Snow College 29-27 to claim the NJCAA title. Coleman logged a tackle in the Blue Dragons’ victory. 

The win also clinched an undefeated season for Hutchinson, which held the No. 1 spot in the junior college national rankings throughout the season.

On May 24, Coleman announced on Twitter that he had committed to head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers as a member of the program’s 2021 recruiting class. Coleman, who played one season at Hutchinson, is expected to maintain his full eligibility when he joins the Mountaineers. 

A group of Coleman’s future WVU teammates recently enrolled at the university. See the full list of the latest additions to the Mountaineer roster from the 2021 recruiting class here

