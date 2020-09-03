WVU Football to feature BLM sticker on helmets

Morgantown, W.Va. (WTRF)- It was revealed on Twitter that the WVU football team will feature a Black Lives Matter sticker on the back of their helmets.

WVU redshirt sophomore, Bryce Ford- Wheaton, replied on Twitter by saying “One thing I can promise is if you choose to not support the WVU football team for wearing BLM decals, we will not miss you and we will still continue to play our games without you watching. Shout out to the real fans you don’t go unnoticed.”

