Football returns to Morgantown this weekend for the first time in three weeks, and West Virginia looks to get back on track after a chaotic loss in Houston.

Below is everything you need to know about Saturday’s matchup between WVU and Oklahoma State.

WVU football vs. Oklahoma State game information

Date: Oct. 21, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 4-2, 2-1 Big 12

Oklahoma State record: 4-2, 2-1 Big 12

Tickets: SeatGeek

Series history: WVU is 5-9 against Oklahoma State since 1928.

Last meeting: WVU beat Oklahoma State for the first time in seven years and for the third time in WVU’s Big 12 tenure last season in a 24-19 victory in Stillwater.

WVU football vs. Oklahoma State matchup preview

The Mountaineers finished their disappointing 2022 season on a high note with a win at Oklahoma State on a combined effort at quarterback between Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol.

The true star of the show was then-redshirt freshman running back Jaylen Anderson (15 carries, 158 yards), who popped off two 50-plus yard touchdown runs in the third quarter after going down 10-7 at halftime.

Now, meeting again in Morgantown, the Mountaineers have a shot at back-to-back wins over the Cowboys for the first time since 2013-14.

Oklahoma State’s offense comes into Saturday’s game with the No. 11 total offense (390 yards per game) in the Big 12, which one slot above WVU (380.5 yards per game). On the flip side, WVU is scoring more points per game (28.5) than the Cowboys (26).

Defensively, Oklahoma State trends towards the bottom half of the conference in both yards allowed per game (392.8) and scoring defense (24.7 points per game).

Cowboys’ sophomore running back Ollie Gordon is No. 6 in the conference in rushing yards (534), and he is averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Mountaineer GameDay

WVU fans can begin every game day with Mountaineer GameDay. The pregame show returns to its regular time slot on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.

The award-winning WVU football pregame show will get fans up to speed on the latest news right up until an hour before kickoff as co-hosts Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey bring you the latest news with GBN’s Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker.