WVU golf completes first spring tournament

The West Virginia University golf team completed play in its first spring tournament of the season Saturday at the Gators Invitational, held at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida.

Due to predicted inclement weather for Sunday, four Mountaineers played 30 holes on Friday, while one player completed 33 holes. On Saturday, after a weather delay, WVU finished the second round, then played another 18 holes to finish the event with scores of 280-281-287=848 at 8-over-par in 18th place.

The Mountaineers competed against nine Top 25 teams in the 21-team event. This season, West Virginia shot eight strokes better as a team than last year’s 16-over-par finish.

“This is the lowest score we have ever posted in our three years coming here,” coach Sean Covich said. “I’m very proud of this group of guys. We have the makings of a great team, just need to keep working hard and improving the wedge game.”

In the abbreviated second round Saturday morning, WVU recorded eight birdies to finish 1-over par at 281. In Friday’s first round, the Mountaineers shot even par and concluded play with a third-round score of 287.

Senior Mark Goetz paced the Mountaineers this weekend, shooting 2-over-par with rounds of 70-70-72=212. The Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native recorded 10 birdies on the weekend, including four of the final six holes to finish round two Saturday morning.

Freshman Jackson Davenport also finished the weekend at 2-over-par with a birdie on his 54th hole. The Austin, Texas, native recorded eight birdies, four in the first round, to finish with a 71-70-71=212 score.

Senior Logan Perkins finished the 54-hole event at 3-over-par with rounds of 71-72-70=213. On his 54th hole, the Locust Grove, Georgia, native eagled the 525-yard, par-5 hole to finish the third round at even par.

Sophomore Trent Tipton competed in his fourth collegiate event and the first in the Mountaineers’ lineup. The Orient, Ohio, native recorded eight birdies on the weekend, and posted a career-best 69 in the second round to shoot 4-over-par with a 71-69-74=214.

Junior Kurtis Grant had WVU’s low round of the tournament with a 2-under-par 68 on Friday. The native of Herndon, Virginia, finished with a score of 68-74-80=222 at 12-over-par.

“Trent (Tipton) made a great impression in his first start for us, and Jackson (Davenport) closed strong each round and we needed that,” Covich said. “Logan (Perkins) and Mark (Goetz) were so close to posting really low numbers. Kurtis (Grant) had a great first two rounds. We are looking forward to seeing what we will do at Florida State next week.”

The Mountaineers will remain in Florida this week and compete in the Seminole Intercollegiate next Friday to Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, at the Golden Eagle Country Club.