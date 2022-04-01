The West Virginia University golf team finished the first day of the Mason Rudolph Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.

Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins led the Mountaineers on day one, shooting even par at the par 71 Vanderbilt Legends Club. Jackson Davenport shot 1-over-par, Kurtis Grant was 2-over-par, while Mark Goetz and Trent Tipton were both 5-over-par. Max Green is competing as an individual and shot 3-over-par.

The Mountaineers shot 292, 8-over-par, as a team and sit in 14th place with two more rounds to go this weekend.

“It was a frustrating day for the guys,” coach Sean Covich said. “For some, it was their putting, others the driver let them down. Whatever it was, everyone was a little disappointed in their rounds today.

“However, Logan, Jackson and Kurtis gave us some decent rounds, but ultimately we didn’t post the scores we wanted. The guys got to work after the round. They want to bounce back and try to climb the leaderboard tomorrow. We will need all five guys around even par or lower if we expect to do that.”

The second round begins Saturday morning in Nashville.