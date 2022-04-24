MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will compete in the Big 12 Golf Championship from Monday to Wednesday in Trinity, Texas.

The Big 12 Championship will be contested at Whispering Pines Golf Club on the 7,467-yard, par-72 course. The format will consist of a total of 72 holes across three days with 36 holes scheduled on Monday, followed by 18 holes each on Tuesday and Wednesday. Pairings will consist of play beginning off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees each of the four rounds.

West Virginia will be paired with Iowa State and will tee off on No. 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday.

“We look forward to playing in the best conference championship in all of collegiate golf,” coach Sean Covich said. “There is no denying the strength of the Big 12 Conference when it comes to men’s golf with four of the top nine teams, including the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams, are in our conference.”

Fifth-year seniors Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins, senior Kurtis Grant, junior Trent Tipton and sophomores Jackson Davenport and Olivier Ménard (substitute) make up the WVU lineup. Goetz competed in the 2018 and 2021 Big 12 Championship, while Perkins competed in the 2019 and 2021 Big 12 Championship. Tipton and Davenport participated in the 2021 Big 12 Championship, while Grant traveled as a substitute. The 2020 Big 12 Championship was canceled due to COVID-19.

All three WVU seniors currently rank inside the PGA TOUR University Top 125 with Goetz at No. 25, Perkins at No. 104 and Grant at No. 125.

“This will be a great opportunity to compete against the great field, the best we have faced all year,” Covich said. “I think this golf course is great for our lineup. We played here in our first season back in 2016, so we know a little about this golf course. The strengths of our lineup match well with what it takes to score on this golf course. I am excited to watch these guys compete and see what we can do this week.”