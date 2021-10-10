WVU golf heads to Big 12 Match Play Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team returns to action Monday through Wednesday at the Big 12 Match Play Championship. The event will take place at The Clubs at Houston Oaks, in Hockley, Texas, outside of Houston.

West Virginia enters as the No. 8 seed and a member of Pool A. Teams in Pool A will be No. 1 Oklahoma (1), No. 11 Texas Tech (4), No. 9 Kansas (5) and Kansas State (9), while Pool B will be No. 5 Oklahoma State (2), No. 8 Texas (3), No. 40 TCU (6), No. 48 Baylor (7) and Iowa State (10).

For the fourth consecutive season, teams will compete at the par-71, 7,007-yard The Clubs at Houston Oaks. The tournament will feature match play rather than stroke play.

During pool play, each team will play matches during four sessions and have one session off. Teams will get three points for a win and one point for a draw. During the final round, the first-place match will feature the team with the highest point total from Pool A competing against the team with the highest point total from Pool B. The third-place match will be between the teams with the second-highest point total from their respective pools, and so on.

The Mountaineers will face No. 1 Oklahoma Monday morning and No. 11 Texas Tech Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, WVU will face Kansas State in the morning and No. 9 Kansas in the afternoon. The Mountaineers will have Wednesday morning off before awaiting their opponent for the final round Wednesday afternoon.

Fifth-year seniors Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins, senior Kurtis Grant, junior Trent Tipton, sophomore Olivier Ménard and freshman Max Green will compete for the Mountaineers. Six players will represent each team per match.

Three Mountaineers will compete at the Georgia State Invitational in Duluth, Georgia, on Monday and Tuesday. Sophomores Jackson Davenport and Will Stakel and freshman Todd Duncan will compete as individuals at the par-72, 6,706-yard Berkeley Hills Country Club.

Results for both tournaments will be available at Golfstat.com.