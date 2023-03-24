MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will return to action on Sunday at The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina.

The tournament will be played on the 7,349-yard, par 72 Bulls Bay Golf Club. Golfers will play 18 holes each day on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The Mountaineers will be joined by host College of Charleston, Eastern Kentucky, No. 41 East Tennessee State, No. 61 Furman, No. 62 Kent State, No. 89 Kentucky, No. 47 Missouri, No. 59 NC State, No. 55 New Mexico, No. 40 Purdue, No. 51 South Carolina, No. 90 VCU, Virginia Tech and No. 70 Wisconsin.

Juniors Jackson Davenport, Oli Ménard and Will Stakel, sophomore Max Green and freshman Westy McCabe will represent the Mountaineers at the event.

Three Mountaineers will compete at the Butler Spring Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. Fifth-year senior Kurtis Grant, senior Trent Tipton and sophomore Todd Duncan will play 36 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday at the Highland Country Club in Indianapolis.