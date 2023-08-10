Sean Covich (left) and Todd Duncan (right) watching golfers ahead of Duncan during the Mountaineer Invitational (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team was named an All-Academic Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

The Mountaineers earned the recognition for the sixth time in the last seven years after posting a team grade-point average above 3.0 for the 2022-23 season.

“I’m very proud of our guys and their work in the classroom,” coach Sean Covich said. “One of our core values is to achieve success academically, and it’s nice to see them earn this honor. A huge thank you to our academic support staff, Bree Porter and Tracy Keller, for their hard work.”

Each year, the GCAA recognizes collegiate golf teams who have earned a 3.0 or higher GPA for both the fall and spring semesters.