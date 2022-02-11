The West Virginia University golf team is set to begin its 2022 spring season team competition on Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Gators Invitational presented by VyStar, hosted by the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

Fourteen teams are scheduled to compete, including 10 teams ranked in the Top 75. Teams competing are No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 21 LSU, No. 23 Liberty, No. 28 South Florida, No. 29 Florida, No. 37 Missouri, No. 55 UCF, No. 67 Penn State, No. 69 West Virginia, No. 71 Florida Golf Coast, No. 85 Jacksonville, No. 92 Georgia Southern, No. 110 Florida Atlantic and No. 136 UNC Wilmington.

“This is always an exciting time of the year with getting the spring golf season underway,” coach Sean Covich said. “Playing in early February against six teams from the state of Florida, plus three Top 25 teams, including No. 4-ranked Oklahoma State, will certainly be a challenge for us.”

The Mountaineers will tee off at 7:45 a.m. Saturday on the par-70, 6,701-yard Mark Bostick Golf Course. Golfers will play 36 holes on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday.

Fifth-year seniors Mark Goetz and Logan Perkins, along with senior Kurtis Grant, junior Trent Tipton and sophomore Jackson Davenport will represent the Mountaineers at the event. The top four scores will count towards West Virginia’s overall team score.

All five Mountaineers participated in last year’s Gators Invitational. As a team, WVU shot eight strokes better as a team than the previous year’s finish, marking its lowest score in its three appearances at the event.

“Our lineup all played here last season, so that will help with understanding the game plan for this course,” Covich said. “Logan and Mark have played here several years, so hopefully their experience and comfort with this golf course will help.”

Goetz is currently ranked 27th, Grant 140th and Perkins 158th in the latest PGA TOUR University rankings.

Two years ago, Perkins finished second on the individual leaderboard at the Gators Invitational, notching a program record-low round of 62 during the second round. He finished the tournament at 5-under-par.

Live scoring for the event can be found here – https://bit.ly/3otz3H6.