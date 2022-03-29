The West Virginia University gymnastics team is set to open competition in the NCAA Norman Regional Championships, beginning with a first-round dual meet against Arizona, on Wednesday, March 30. Wednesday’s first round will begin at 4 p.m. ET, and kick off the four-day championship, which will run from March 30-April 2, inside the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Joining the Mountaineers and Wildcats in Norman are No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 California, No. 16 Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State and Utah State. Wednesday’s first round, as well as the remainder of the regional championship, will be broadcast on ESPN+, and live stats are available at StatBroadcast.com.

“We are prepared and ready to take on Arizona tomorrow,” WVU coach Jason Butts said. “Arizona is a great team, and we are very evenly matched in my opinion, which means we really have to be on our game. There won’t be any room for mistakes. We’ve had a great week and a half of practice and the team is healthy and ready. Our goal is to not only advance to the next round, but to do so confidently and build some momentum. We are ready to show all that we have worked for this year.”

West Virginia and Arizona are set to meet for the fifth time in program history, as well as the first time since 2010, on Wednesday. The two squads have split the series, 2-2, with Arizona claiming a 194.750-192.975 victory over WVU in the most recent meeting in 2010.

The winner of Wednesday night’s matchup will advance to the second round of competition to face Oklahoma, Arizona State and Arkansas on Thursday, March 31, at 8 p.m. The first second-round meet on Thursday will feature Minnesota, California, Boise State and Utah State at 2 p.m. The top-two teams from each second-round meet will advance to the regional final, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, at 6 p.m.

The top two teams from Saturday’s meet and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) will receive an automatic berth to the National Championships, as will the top event specialist at each regional site who is not a part of an advancing team. Results from Thursday’s competitions will be used to determine individual qualifiers.

The Mountaineers’ NCAA Regionals bid marks the 42nd regional championships berth for West Virginia, its 37th in NCAA competition, and the team’s seventh consecutive qualification. WVU has advanced to the NCAA National Championships three times (1995, 1999, 2000) since 1983. The Mountaineers’ last NCAA National Championships appearance was in 2000, when Hall of Fame coach Linda Burdette led WVU to a 12th-place finish with a 194.175 total.

Now-assistant coach Zaakira Muhammad was the last Mountaineer to qualify for the National Championships as an individual, earning a spot at the national meet in the all-around. Muhammad earned second team All-America honors after finishing 15th overall with a 39.0375 total.

In this week’s Road to Nationals rankings, WVU is ranked No. 19 on floor exercise with a 49.345 National Qualifying Score (NQS). Overall, West Virginia sits at No. 31 nationally with a 196.315 NQS, followed by Arizona at No. 32 with a 196.300 NQS. Of note, West Virginia’s NQS marks its highest since 2004, when the Mountaineers reached an NQS of 196.685 in the final week of the rankings.

Senior Kendra Combs sits in a tie for No. 44 nationally on floor exercise with a 9.910 season NQS. Combs is tied for No. 7 in the individual regional rankings on floor. Junior Abbie Pierson follows in a tie for No. 10 (9.895 NQS) in the region, while sophomore Kiana Lewis checks in at No. 15 (9.870 NQS).

Last time out, the Mountaineers reached a season-high 196.650 at the 2022 Big 12 Championship to finish in third place on March 19. It marked the squad’s highest finish at the conference meet since 2017, when it also finished third. West Virginia’s total was its highest team score at the Big 12 Championship in program history, besting its previous program-best of 196.375, recorded in 2014.