WVU gymnastics season-opening meet at LSU canceled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) -- The Hill is reporting that today the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection granted a permit for the construction of a pipeline that will run 300 miles and will enter Virginia.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is controversial and is opposed by environmental groups like Appalachian Voices, say reports. Virginia approved a water quality permit for the project in December, reports say. According to reports, Virginia's permit is being litigated at the U.S. 4th Circuit Court.