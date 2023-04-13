WVU baseball players walk towards the dugout before taking on Kansas on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Photo Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)

The West Virginia baseball team heads to Stillwater to battle No. 18 Oklahoma State for a three-game series. First pitch on Friday and Saturday are both scheduled for 7 p.m. ET while Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.

All three games will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can also be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network baseball radio network, including the flagship station 100.9 Jack FM in Morgantown, and on the Varsity Network app. Andrew Caridi will bring you all the play-by-action.

The Mountaineers are looking to right the ship after going 1-3 in their last four games which included a 1-2 weekend against Kansas and a midweek loss on the road to Penn State.

Overall, West Virginia is 23-10 and are fifth in the Big 12 at 3-3 while the Cowboys are 23-11 and 7-5 in conference play, good enough for third place in the standings.

WVU Sophomore JJ Wetherholt leads the Big 12 with a .442 batting average and is second in the nation with 61 hits. He also leads the Big 12 with 43 runs scored and 26 stolen bases. Additionally, he has reached base in 40 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Redshirt-senior Caleb McNeely is hitting .333 with a team-high eight home runs while sophomore Grant Hussey is one of WVU’s hottest hitters as he is hitting .400 in the last 10 games with four home runs.

On the mound, junior Ben Hampton owns a 2-1 record with a team-high 47 strikeouts while graduate Blaine Traxel is 5-3 with a 3.25 ERA.

Freshman Robby Porco was named Co-Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after striking out a dozen Jayhawks in 6.0 innings last week against Kansas while giving up just one earned run, earning the victory.

Oklahoma State was picked second in the Big 12 Preseason Poll with Juaron Watts-Brown being named the preseason newcomer and pitcher of the year.

Joining Watts-Brown on the preseason All-Big 12 Preseason Team were infielders Marcus Brown and roc Riggio as well as two-way player Nolan McLean.

The Cowboys are top-10 in the country in home runs with Riggio hitting a team-high 10.

Carson Benge leads the team with a .381 batting average while Nolan Schubart has 34 RBI.

On the mound, Isaac Stebens has a 2.78 ERA to lead the team while Watts-Brown has 73 strikeouts, third-most in the nation.