MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Having gone 6-6 over their last 12 games played, the West Virginia baseball team (29-18, 10-8 Big 12) has not had a change in its NCAA Tournament projections compared to last week.

The good news is, however, that the Mountaineers’ projection has not gotten worse.

D1Baseball.com is currently projecting West Virginia to be a No. 3 seed in the Blacksburg Regional, which will be hosted by Virginia Tech.

As they have been for the last month, the Mountaineers are slated to head to the state of Virginia for its postseason appearance. And meeting them there, it appears, will be the Wofford Terriers, who are one of the best base-stealing teams in the country.

Central Connecticut State is projected to be the fourth team joining WVU, Wofford, and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The Hokies are currently listed as the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament and are one of 16 projected regional hosts.

West Virginia, meanwhile, is one of six Big 12 programs projected to make the field of 64.

As of Wednesday, Oklahoma State is the only Big 12 Conference team that D1Baseball.com is projecting to host a regional.

Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, and TCU are all slated as No. 2 seeds in their respective regionals.

The Big 12 Conference Championship tournament begins on May 25 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tx.

The field of 64 will be announced on Monday, May 30, beginning at noon ET on ESPN 2.