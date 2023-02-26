Erik Stevenson (10) talks with Kedrian Johnson during a break in game against Auburn (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Still searching for that marquee road win, the Mountaineers have another prime opportunity to earn such a victory Monday night.

West Virginia travels to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Cyclones of Iowa State, who have spent the last eight weeks ranked inside the AP Top 25.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

WVU hoops at No. 23 Iowa State game information

Date: Monday, Feb. 26, 2023

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV channel: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads all-time series 13-9 since 2013

Last meeting: West Virginia defeated No. 21 ISU 76-71 on Feb. 8, 2023

West Virginia at Iowa State matchup preview

The losing streak extended to three in a row, and Iowa State suffered just its second home loss of the season on Saturday. The Cyclones (17-11, 8-8 Big 12) are coming off an 11-point defeat at the hands of Oklahoma, who sits in last place in the Big 12 Conference standings.

West Virginia (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) also enters Hilton Coliseum coming off a loss over the weekend, though it was a two-point defeat at the hands of No. 3 Kansas inside the Jayhawks’ famed Allen Fieldhouse.

These two teams, the Mountaineers and Cyclones, met in Morgantown just two and a half weeks ago. Kedrian Johnson and Emmitt Matthews led the way offensively in that meeting for West Virginia. Johnson tallied 22 points and eight assists, while Matthews recorded a season-high 20 points as the Mountaineers knocked off the nationally-ranked Cyclones by five points.

West Virginia held Iowa State to its second-fewest offensive rebounds of any game this season, and forced the Cyclones to commit a season-high 30 fouls, during the contest in Morgantown.

Iowa State has struggled shooting the ball over the course of its three-game skid. The Cyclones are shooting just 34.1 percent as a team through its current losing streak.

WVU has lost four of its five games since defeating ISU on February 8.