WVU hoops at No. 4 Baylor: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

West Virginia men’s basketball is in the midst of its longest losing streak since the 2018-19 season, and it doesn’t get any easier as the Mountaineers head south to face the 4th-ranked Baylor Bears.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

West Virginia at No. 4 Baylor game information

Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Baylor leads 13-8 since 2012

Last meeting: No. 5 Baylor 77, West Virginia 68 at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 28, 2022

Matchup preview

The Mountaineers and the Bears meet in Waco on the lookout for a rebound win after they each fell in the Big 12/SEC Challenge — ironically by nine points each as well. Baylor fell to Tuscaloosa in Alabama, snapping a three-game win streak of theirs dating back to its first meeting with WVU, while the Mountaineers took a loss to Arkansas on the road.

WVU’s defeat, however, was much more painful for the team. They have now dropped five straight games, averaging a double-digit losing margin in the process.

That last meeting between WVU and Baylor in Morgantown was a battle of the backcourt. The Mountaineer trio of Malik Curry, Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman combined for 54 of WVU’s 68 points, while the team got just nine points from its forwards. It was a similar story in Fayatteville against Arkansas, as Kedrian Johnson led another guard-heavy scoring load in the Mountaineers’ defeat.

LJ Cryer and Matthew Mayer both put up 20-plus point games in Morgantown, as four Bears scored in double figures.