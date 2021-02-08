WVU hoops climbs in latest AP poll

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 25: Taz Sherman #12 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives on Charlie Easley #30 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball has climbed three spots to No. 14 this week in the AP Top 25.

After falling to No. 17, the Mountaineers won a pair of games last week against Iowa State and Kansas to jump back up in the national ranking.

Once again, six Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest poll, but Kansas is not one of them. After its loss to WVU, KU has fallen out of the AP Top 25, snapping its streak of 231 consecutive appearances in the poll, according to ESPN. The Jayhawks have lost five of their last seven.

Kansas has dropped out of the AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll.



The Jayhawks had been ranked in 231 consecutive AP Poll releases dating back to Feb. 2, 2009.



That marked the longest streak of appearances in the AP Poll, which dates back to the 1948-49 season. pic.twitter.com/KG3C2AMNE6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

Unbeaten Baylor remains steady at No. 2 behind No. 1 Gonzaga, while Texas Tech jumped six spots to No. 7.

Both No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 13 Texas fell out of the top 10. The Longhorns have lost their last three contests and haven’t earned a victory since Jan. 16.

Oklahoma State also debuted in the poll at No. 23.

West Virginia returns to action Tuesday at Texas Tech. The Mountaineers beat the Red Raiders by a point last month.