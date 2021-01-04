WVU hoops falls out of top 10 in latest AP poll

SIOUX FALLS, SD – NOVEMBER 26: Taz Sherman #12 of the West Virginia Mountaineers shoots over Jimmy Clark III #12 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Richard Carlson/Inertia)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a road loss to Oklahoma, WVU men’s basketball checks in at No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Mountaineers dropped five spots this week, down from No. 9. Their highest ranking this season is No. 7.

This week’s poll provided some shuffling for several Big 12 teams. While Baylor stays steady at No. 2, Texas moved to No. 4 after its lopsided upset of Kansas. Subsequently, the Jayhawks dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 following one of the worst home losses in KU history.

Like WVU, Texas Tech also fell five spots to No. 18. The Red Raiders lost to Oklahoma State in overtime Saturday, their second Big 12 loss in three games.

Gonzaga is once again the top-ranked squad in the poll.

West Virginia concludes a two-game road trip tonight against Oklahoma State, then it returns home Saturday to host No. 4 Texas.