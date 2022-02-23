MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since taking over as head coach at West Virginia, Bob Huggins is just 2-3 in games played on this date, February 24.

However, as a player, Huggins was a perfect 1-0 on this day, and he had one of the best all-around performances of his career.

That’s where we start in today’s edition of WVU hoops history.

February 24, 1977: WVU Sports Hall of Famer Maurice “Mo” Robinson scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 25-point win over visiting Buffalo State. Huggins joined the rest of the starting five in double figures, but also did something in that game that he had never done before – or would do again – in his WVU playing career. Huggins not only scored 10 points, but he dished out 10 assists, marking the only time that he recorded a double-double that included assists. In fact, it was the only double-double of his WVU career.

February 24, 1987: Exactly 10 years later, the Mountaineers once again picked up a victory. This time, however, it came against a nationally ranked opponent. West Virginia was in Philadelphia taking on No. 5 Temple in front of a capacity crowd at McGonigle Hall. While the team’s second-leading scorer, Darryl Prue, was held to under his season average, forward Tyron Shaw netted a team-high 16 points in a double-double performance. Gale Catlett’s Mountaineers pulled out a 64-61 road win in the regular season finale.

February 24, 1971: Going back to the ’70s, only a small crowd was on-hand to witness the sixth-best single-game scoring performance in program history. Wil Robinson, a junior guard that season, had scored at least 30 points in a game eight times in his career entering the Feb. 24 contest against Penn State. On that night, he finally reached 40. Robinson made half of his 34 shot attempts from the floor, and was nearly perfect from the charity stripe. He set a career-high with 45 points. Robinson would go on to tally 40 or more points five more times in his career. Only three other players have scored at least 40 in a game for WVU since.