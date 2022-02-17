An in-state product nearly outscored the entire opposing team by himself on this day in WVU men's basketball history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – February 17 has been an interesting day in WVU hoops history.

Overall, West Virginia is 24-14 on this day, though only one of those wins came against a ranked team. However, it has provided career-highs, and even a win by forfeit over one of the sport’s great programs.

Here’s a look at four standout games from this day in WVU basketball history.

Feb. 17, 2010: No. 8 WVU makes easy work of Providence on its home floor. Devin Ebanks scored a game-high 21 points. Forward Wellington Smith tied his career-high with 10 rebounds as part of a double-double effort. It was one of just two double-doubles of Smith’s career.

Feb. 17, 2001: An unranked WVU squad welcomed No. 10 Syracuse into the Coliseum. Senior forward Calvin Bowman led the way for WVU with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a performance that helped earn him Big East Player of the Week honors. Three other Mountaineer players scored at least 14 points as Gale Catlett’s group out-rebounded the Orange by 23, and outscored them by 11 in the upset win.

Feb. 17, 1934: Shinnston, WV product and multi-sport standout Joe Stydahar tallied a season-high 18 points. That point total matched the scoring output of the entire opposing Penn State team. WVU held the Nittany Lions to just five made shots from the floor. Stydahar made seven himself, as the Mountaineers cruised to a 27-point victory.

Feb. 17, 1933: West Virginia picked up a 1-0 win via forfeit over the Georgetown Hoyas, who were scheduled to visit the Mountaineer Field House. However, the game could not be played after the Georgetown bus broke down, forcing the Hoyas to forfeit. The victory helped that WVU squad finish the season with a 6-6 home record during a 10-14 season.