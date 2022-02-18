MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins thinks the Mountaineers are due.

He said as much Friday prior to West Virginia’s rematch with No. 6 Kansas. The Mountaineers (14-11, 3-9) have dropped nine of their last 10 games, and they haven’t caught many breaks during that stretch.

Maybe that trend will end Saturday when the Mountaineers host the top team in the Big 12.

“It’s been a calamity of errors. Not all ours — there were other people involved,” Huggins said. “I think we [are due]. I think we are.”

The first matchup of the season with the Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2) sent the ball rolling on this calamitous stretch for the Mountaineers. They fell 85-59 in Lawrence back on Jan. 15, and they’ve won just one contest since.

“We played pretty well the first half. The second half, we gave up an ungodly amount of baskets,” Huggins said. “They were all turnovers. We threw the ball to them, missed shots, everything was transition.”

As these teams prepare to meet again, they’re seated on opposite ends of the spectrum in the Big 12 Conference standings. Kansas leads the league, while WVU enters the weekend in last place.

That’s not the only major disparity: Kansas leads the conference in scoring (79.5 ppg) and team field goal percentage (49.2), while WVU ranks eighth in scoring (68.3 ppg) and last in field goal percentage (41.5).

Individually, Saturday’s matchup will pit the conference’s leading scorers against each other. Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji leads the Big 12 with 19.9 points per game, while West Virginia guard Taz Sherman ranks second with 18.6 points per game. During the first matchup between these teams, Agbaji outdueled Sherman, netting 20 points compared to Sherman’s five.

But while Sherman has by far been West Virginia’s biggest scoring threat this season, the list of weapons for Kansas doesn’t stop at Agbaji. Fellow guard Christian Braun ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring average and field goal percentage, forward David McCormack dropped 19 against the Mountaineers in January, and Jalen Wilson, who netted 23 points in the previous meeting, is the league’s reigning player of the week.

Ordinarily, WVU forward Gabe Osabuohien is the defensive stopper who would be tasked with locking down at least one of those threats. But the fifth-year transfer didn’t play Monday against Kansas State after he was ejected from Saturday’s contest against Oklahoma State.

Huggins said previously that Osabuohien was not suspended for the K-State game, but he didn’t confirm that Osabuohien would be active Saturday, either.

“Everybody wants Gabe to play. We want him to play, the players want him to play,” Huggins said. “I would think, rather than going and fighting the biggest, strongest kid on the block, you ought to just be able to take care of yourself. He hasn’t figured that out yet. I think he will. He’s got one more day of practice to figure it out, and if he doesn’t, he’s gonna sit on the bench.”

Saturday’s tilt between WVU and KU tips at 8 p.m. ET. It’s a “Stripe the Coliseum” game: fans in even sections are asked to wear gold, and fans seated in odd sections are asked to wear blue.