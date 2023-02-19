WVU basketball team in a huddle during a timeout in game against Texas Tech (Photo: Ja’Quay Hubbard/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Just four regular-season opportunities remain for West Virginia’s men’s basketball team to improve its postseason resume. With a losing streak now at three consecutive games, the Mountaineers have arrived at another crucial juncture in its schedule.

WVU will host an Oklahoma State team that has already defeated the Mountaineers once this year, and will look for revenge against the visiting Cowboys Monday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

WVU hoops vs. Oklahoma State game information

Date: Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV channel: ESPN 2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Oklahoma State leads all-time series 12-11 since 1958

Last meeting: OSU defeated West Virginia 67-60 on Jan. 2

WVU vs. Oklahoma State matchup preview

Shooting woes, foul trouble, and a gesture made by Erik Stevenson resulting in a technical foul against the fifth-year guard were the stories of West Virginia’s day in Stillwater in the first meeting between these two clubs earlier this season.

Both West Virginia (15-12, 4-10) and Oklahoma State (16-11, 7-7 Big 12) come in riding losing skids. The Cowboys have lost two in a row, while the Mountaineers have lost three straight after falling Saturday at home to Texas Tech. OK State, however, had won five straight prior to its current two-game slide.

The Cowboys have been in charge of the series against the Mountaineers as of late, winning four of the last five meetings, and eight of the last 12 dating back to Feb. 4, 2017.

Despite giving up 100 points to the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday, Oklahoma State continues to rank second in the Big 12 Conference in scoring defense, a statistical category in which West Virginia ranks last. The Cowboys rank first in the conference in opponent shooting percentage, which is not the defense WVU wants to face given its recent shooting woes.

Following his 27-point performance Saturday, Stevenson is averaging 14.3 points per game, good enough for the 11th-best scoring average in the league.

OK State has a balanced three-man scoring attack of Kalib Boone (12.1 ppg), Bryce Thompson (11.7 ppg), and Avery Anderson III (11.1 ppg).

Both teams enter Monday’s matchup needing a win to bolster their postseason resume. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Cowboys among the “Last Four Bye” teams, while the Mountaineers are among the “Last Four In.”