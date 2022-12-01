The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2022-2023 indoor track and field schedule.

The Mountaineers begin the campaign with the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

West Virginia picks back up after the break when it travels to University Park, Pennsylvania, for the Nittany Lion Challenge on Saturday, January 14. The squad continues the following Friday on Jan. 20 with the Youngstown Invitational presented by Southwoods Health.

The WVU track and field team returns to University Park for consecutive weekends for the Penn State National on Jan. 27-28, followed by the Sykes Sabock Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The team splits up on Feb. 10-11, as the Mountaineers compete at the Marshall Invite in Huntington, West Virginia, and the Boston University Valentine at the BU Track and Tennis Center. The split-squad continues through the regular season finale, as members of the WVU track and field team compete at the JDL DMR Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and the Penn State Tune Up in University Park.

The postseason begins with the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championship in Lubbock, Texas, hosted by Texas Tech University on Feb. 24-25, before traveling to the NCAA Championship hosted by the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 10-11.

The West Virginia University track and field and cross country teams ended the 2021-22 track and field season as No. 16 in the NCAA for program of the year. The ranking is based on the best track and field and cross country teams combined into an overall national ranking.