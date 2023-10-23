MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football head coach Neal Brown gave a quick injury update on three key players Monday afternoon. He also had one other personnel update, as it relates to a player on the roster.

Starting offensive lineman Tomas Rimac missed his second straight game on Saturday against Oklahoma State. According to Brown, Rimac will be available for this week’s game versus UCF. However, Brown added that Rimac’s availability will be determined by how he responds the rest of the week. Rimac has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury.

There is not as much optimism for wide receiver Hudson Clement’s availability this week.

“I would say doubtful, unless he makes some improvement,” said Brown. “[It] depends what he looks like tomorrow.”

According to Brown, Clement’s leg was rolled up on awkwardly during a scoring play in the first half. He did not return to the game and spent the second half of Saturday’s contest with a walking boot on his right foot. Brown seemed confident Clement will play again this season.

Clement is tied for third on WVU’s roster with 12 catches this season. The Martinsburg, West Virginia native is second on the team with 298 receiving yards and leads the Mountaineers with four receiving touchdowns.

Additionally, kicker Michael Hayes will be good to go for Saturday.

Hayes appeared to have suffered an injury when he was run into on the PAT attempt late in the fourth quarter. Brown noted Hayes truly caught a cramp while trying to get up from the play, and he will be fine come game day in Orlando.

Hayes is 7 for 8 on field goal attempts this season, and is perfect from inside 50 yards.

Brown stated that Spear Lance Dixon was suspended for the Oklahoma State game. According to the head coach, Dixon’s status with the team is “to be determined” moving forward. Dixon appeared in the first six games of the year, and tallied 14 total tackles and one tackle for loss.