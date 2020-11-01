WVU kicker Staley announces he’s out for the season

WVU kicker Evan Staley announced on social media Sunday that the injury he sustained in the win over K-State will require surgery, effectively ending his season.

Staley, a redshirt senior, is West Virginia’s starting kicker and has been a staple of the special teams unit since his redshirt freshman campaign in 2017. This season, the native of Romney, W.Va., has converted six of his nine field goal attempts (66.7 percent), including four tries of 30 yards or more. His long field goal on the year is a 45-yarder.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Staley thanked his family, friends and Mountaineer fans for their support.

“Unfortunately, I will be out for the rest of the season and will be getting surgery next week, but I am ready to start the recovery process and am already counting down the days till I’m back on the field,” Staley said.

Backup kicker Casey Legg replaced Staley in the second quarter of the 37-10 victory over the Wildcats. Legg was a perfect 4-4 on extra points and 2-2 on field goals, converting a 45-yarder to tie Staley’s season high.

Legg, a redshirt sophomore from Charleston, W.Va., has also handled 12 kickoffs this season, averaging 57.5 yards per kick.