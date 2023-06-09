MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 2024 recruiting class was bolstered in a big way on Friday afternoon.

Obinna Onwuka, a three-star defensive end out of Maryland, announced his commitment to West Virginia’s football program on social media. His graphic was accompanied by five words: “Almost Heaven we locked in.”

Onwuka is the No. 15 rated player in the state of Maryland, according to 247Sports. He is also listed as the No. 36 edge rusher in the country by the site, which gave him a four-star composite rating when adding in data from other recruiting services.

Rivals and On3.com both list the 6-3, 236-pound defensive lineman as a four-star player.

Onwuka chose the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, Marshall, Virginia Tech, USC, Wisconsin, and others.

He is a product of Charles Herbert Flowers High School and hails from Upper Marlboro, Maryland. As a high school junior this past fall, Onwuka earned Prince George’s County Defensive Player of the Year honors, and was a second-team All-State selection.

Onwuka made an official visit to WVU on June 3. He also visited the program in January, shortly after being offered by the Mountaineers.

He is the fourth player committed to WVU as part of the 2024 recruiting class.