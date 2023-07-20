Ellis Garcia (23) standing by to be at bat for WVU in the NCAA Regional game vs. Kentucky (Photo: Ryan Decker)

The Appalachian League has announced its All-Star Game rosters and WVU leads all college programs with five selections.

Rising sophomores Ellis Garcia and Sam White are the duo representing the East.

Garcia has been a consistent presence for the Princeton WhistlePigs this summer, batting .345 with eight extra-base hits and 17 RBIs through 21 games.

White led the Pulaski River Turtles in a number of offensive categories, including average (.325), hits (37) and total bases (56).

The trio of Nick Barone, Hayden Cooper and Cole Fehrman will suit up for the West All-Star Team.

For Barone, it’s a .283 average with 22 RBI, including four home runs through 26 games with Greenville.

Righty Hayden Cooper, one of the newest additions to WVU’s roster, and lefty Cole Fehrman are teammates in Johnson City. The transfer from SIUE holds a 3-1 mark as he’s fanned 29 batters and walked just six in 27 innings. Fehrman is in a relief role for the Doughboys and made six appearances.

The 2023 Appalachian League All-Star Game will be a two-day event. The league’s Future Stars Game and Home Run Derby will be held Monday, July 24 at 5 p.m. The All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 25 at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, Tennessee. It will be streamed on MLB.com and MLB.tv.