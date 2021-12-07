WVU men’s basketball Big 12 games on sale Wednesday

Pregame festivities take place at the WVU Coliseum ahead of a WVU men’s basketball home game. (Photo by Scott Lituchy.)

Tickets for West Virginia men’s basketball Big 12 home games at the WVU Coliseum will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 9 a.m. through the Mountaineer Ticket Office at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.

Fans are encouraged to use the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map online at WVUGAME.com to select their seats. All Big 12 games will be available for purchase and all available seats are in the upper level.

The Kansas State game on Jan. 8 is a Coca-Cola Family Day. Fans can purchase a Family Day pack of four tickets and a $25 concessions voucher for $99.

The K-State, Texas Tech, Texas and TCU games are priced at $35 or $30 each, depending on seat location, while the game vs. 2021 national champion Baylor is available for $30 or $25 per ticket, depending on seat location. The Kansas game on Feb. 19 costs $40 for an upper level sideline seat and $35 for an upper level baseline seat.

The Oklahoma State (Jan. 11), Oklahoma (Jan. 26) and Iowa State (Feb. 8) games are available for as low as $20 each.

Fans can also purchase any of the remaining December nonconference home games at WVUGAME.com.