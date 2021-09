WVU men’s basketball tip times and television schedule set

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University and the Big 12 Conference have announced the game times and television schedule for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.

To order 2021-22 men’s basketball season tickets, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME. Mini-package and single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Day Date Opponent Location TV Time

Fri Oct. 29 Akron (charity exhibition) Morgantown Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Tues Nov. 9 Oakland Morgantown Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Fri Nov. 12 Pitt Morgantown ESPNU 8:30 p.m.

Thurs Nov. 18 vs. Elon % Charleston, S.C. ESPN2 9:00 p.m.

Fri Nov. 19 vs. Ole Miss or Marquette % Charleston, S.C. ESPN/2/U 7/9:00 p.m.

Sun Nov. 21 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic $ Charleston, S.C. ESPN/2/U TBD

Fri Nov. 26 Eastern Kentucky Morgantown Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Tues Nov. 30 Bellarmine Morgantown Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Sat Dec. 4 Radford Morgantown Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4:00 p.m.

Wed Dec. 8 Connecticut ^ Morgantown ESPN2 7:00 p.m.

Sun Dec. 12 Kent State Morgantown ESPN2/U 4:00 p.m.

Sat Dec. 18 vs. UAB Birmingham, Ala. TBA 5:00 p.m.

Wed Dec. 22 Youngstown State Morgantown Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 6:00 p.m.

Sat Jan. 1 at Texas * Austin, Texas ESPNU Noon

Mon Jan. 3 at TCU * Fort Worth, Texas ESPNU 7:00 p.m.

Sat Jan. 8 Kansas State * Morgantown Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2:00 p.m.

Tues Jan. 11 Oklahoma State * Morgantown ESPN/2/U 9:00 p.m.

Sat Jan. 15 at Kansas * Lawrence, Kan. CBS 1:30/2 p.m.

Tues Jan. 18 Baylor * Morgantown ESPN/2 7:00 p.m.

Sat Jan. 22 at Texas Tech * Lubbock, Texas ESPN/2/U Noon

Wed Jan. 26 Oklahoma * Morgantown ESPN2 8:00 p.m.

Sat Jan. 29 at Arkansas # Fayetteville, Ark. ESPN/2 2:00 p.m.

Mon Jan. 31 at Baylor * Waco, Texas ESPN 9:00 p.m.

Sat Feb. 5 Texas Tech * Morgantown ESPN2 Noon/2 p.m.

Tues Feb. 8 Iowa State * Morgantown Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:00 p.m.

Sat Feb. 12 at Oklahoma State * Stillwater, Okla. ESPN/2 2:00 p.m.

Mon Feb. 14 at Kansas State * Manhattan, Kan. ESPN2 7:00 p.m.

Sat Feb. 19 Kansas * Morgantown ESPN 8:00 p.m.

Wed Feb. 23 at Iowa State * Ames, Iowa ESPN2/U 7:00 p.m.

Sat Feb. 26 Texas * Morgantown ESPN/2 Noon/2/4 p.m.

Tues Mar. 1 at Oklahoma * Norman, Okla. ESPN/2 7:00 p.m.

Sat Mar. 5 TCU * Morgantown Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 2:00 p.m.

Wed-

Sat Mar. 9-12 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo. ESPN/2/U TBD

% Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.

$ vs. St. Bonaventure, Temple, Boise State or Clemson, Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Charleston, S.C.

^ Big East-Big 12 Battle

# Big 12/SEC Challenge

* Big 12 Conference Game

– ALL DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE FOR TELEVISION

– All Times Eastern