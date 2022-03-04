MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball nonconference schedule.

The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum.

WVU will open the regular season at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against Mount St. Mary’s. Mount St. Mary’s will play at the Coliseum for the sixth time and first since 2016.

Four days later, the Mountaineers will travel to Pitt for the Backyard Brawl on Friday, Nov. 11. The two teams will meet for the 189th time with WVU winning the last five meetings.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Morehead State will visit Morgantown for the first time since 1981. Penn will also make its first visit to the Coliseum since 1981 on Friday, Nov. 18.

West Virginia will have three games at the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon, from Nov. 24-27. The Mountaineers will be joined by Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue and Xavier.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, West Virginia will meet a Big East team in the Big 12-Big East Battle. That opponent and location will be determined later.

WVU and Navy will meet for the first time since 1972, also played at the Coliseum, on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Morgantown. UAB returns the trip to Morgantown from this past season’s meeting on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Blazers will play at the Coliseum for the first time since 1987.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, WVU will play host to Buffalo and close out 2022 on Thursday, Dec. 22 in the first-ever meeting against Stony Brook at home.

The Mountaineers will close nonconference play on Saturday, Jan. 28, with an opponent to be determined in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

West Virginia will play one exhibition game, which will be announced this summer.

Monday Nov. 7 Mount St. Mary’s Morgantown, W.Va.

Friday Nov. 11 at Pitt Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tuesday Nov. 15 Morehead State Morgantown, W.Va.

Friday Nov. 18 Penn Morgantown, W.Va.

Thursday Nov. 24 Phil Knight Legacy # Portland, Ore.

Friday Nov. 25 Phil Knight Legacy # Portland, Ore.

Sunday Nov. 27 Phil Knight Legacy # Portland, Ore.

Sunday Dec. 4 Big 12-Big East Battle TBD

Wednesday Dec. 7 Navy Morgantown, W.Va.

Saturday Dec. 10 UAB Morgantown, W.Va.

Sunday Dec. 18 Buffalo Morgantown, W.Va.

Thursday Dec. 22 Stony Brook Morgantown, W.Va.

Saturday Jan. 28 SEC/Big 12 Challenge TBD

# Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier

– All Dates Subject to Change