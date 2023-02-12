MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time this season, the Mountaineers will play on Big Monday. West Virginia is coming off a lopsided loss, but has the chance to quickly put that in the rearview with another Big 12 contest against a ranked team.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

WVU men’s hoops at No. 14 Baylor game information

Date: Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

TV channel: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Baylor leads 15-8 since 2021

Last meeting: Baylor 83, West Virginia 78 at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 11, 2023

WVU at Baylor matchup preview

The Mountaineers suffered their most-lopsided loss since joining the Big 12 Conference on Saturday. After jumping out to a quick lead, the No. 5 Longhorns dominated the rest of the game en route to a 34-point victory over WVU.

It was a surprising outcome for a West Virginia (15-10, 4-8 Big 12) team that had won five of its last seven heading into Austin.

Bob Huggins’ crew now goes 90 minutes north to Waco for a rematch against No. 14 Baylor (19-6, 8-4 Big 12). The Bears were not ranked in the Jan. 11 meeting in Morgantown, as both teams entered the Coliseum on three-game losing streaks.

But starting with that win over the Mountaineers, Scott Drew’s club is 9-1 over its last 10 games, and has climbed into a tie for second place in the Big 12 standings. West Virginia remains in eighth place in the league standings, two games back of seventh-place TCU.

Baylor ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring (78.8 ppg), first in three-point shooting percentage (35.7%), second in team free throw percentage (75.3%), and first in offensive rebounds per game (12.3).

The Bears haven’t lost in Waco since Jan. 7, and have been defeated inside the Ferrell Center just twice this season.