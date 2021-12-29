WVU men’s hoops at No. 17 Texas: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more

Big 12 basketball is set to return as West Virginia takes its first league road trip of the season to Austin to face the 17th-ranked Texas Longhorns.

The Mountaineers will hit the court for the first time in 10 days when it treks down to the Lone Start State, while the Longhorns will be coming off a recent blowout victory over Incarnate Word at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

West Virginia (11-1) at No. 17 Texas (10-2) game information

Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas

TV channel: ESPNU

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Texas leads 10-13 since 1974

Last meeting: No. 13 West Virginia 84, No. 12 Texas 82 at the Erwin Center

Matchup preview:

Bob Huggins and his Mountaineers start their trek through the toughest conference in college basketball as a road underdog. This year’s Longhorns are a familiar opponent, as all league foes tend to be, featuring a new but known face on the bench in head coach Chris Beard.

Beard has wasted no time since making the move from Lubbock this offseason, climbing the rankings as they tear through a difficult non-conference schedule. They aren’t perfect, however, as they’ve already taken a pair of losses — both to ranked opponents.

WVU hopes to showcase its shooting prowess once again in the road trip after Sean McNeil set a season-high in scoring with 23 points against Youngstown State before the holiday. That was good enough to earn him Big 12 Player of the Week honors — the second such nod for a Mountaineer this season after Taz Sherman got the nod after a big week in December.

That will be a tall task for West Virginia, as Texas allows just 51.3 points per game — the best in the nation.