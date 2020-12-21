WVU men’s hoops moves up a spot in the AP Top 25

West Virginia men’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Dec. 21 edition of the AP Top 25 on Monday.

This move comes after WVU’s first conference win over Iowa State at home on Friday.

WVU (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) is one of five Big 12 schools in the poll. Baylor is the most highly-ranked team at No. 2, followed by Kansas at No. 3 after the Jayhawks moved up two spots. Texas is a few spots behind the Mountaineers at No. 10, with Texas Tech picking up the rear at No. 15.

The Mountaineers get their first real test on Tuesday when they face Kansas in Lawrence, their second top-five opponent of the season.

Gonzaga is still the top team in the poll. The Bulldogs have held that post since the preseason.