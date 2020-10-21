WVU men’s hoops to host Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

West Virginia will face Florida at the WVU Coliseum in this season’s edition of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
This year’s challenge will be West Virginia’s eighth appearance, and their second time facing the Gators in the event. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge will be shown on the ESPN family of networks.
In total, the Mountaineers have an SEC/Big 12 Challenge record of 2-5. In the 2020 edition of the event, 12th-ranked WVU handled Missouri at home, 74-51.
West Virginia has faced Florida a total of nine times dating back to 1968. The Gators hold the overall series advantage, 6-3.