WVU men’s hoops to play in 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

Shriners Hospital for Children Named New Title Sponsor for ESPN Events’ Charleston Classic; Field for 2021 Tournament Revealed

ESPN Events and Shriners Hospital for Children have come to a four-year agreement, making Shriners Hospital for Children the new title sponsor of the Charleston Classic. The multi-team tournament, to be played November 18, 19 and 21, at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., will feature 12 games across three days, with winners advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated will play for the opportunity to be named tournament champion. Teams set to play in the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic include Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure, Temple and West Virginia.

“We are excited to welcome Shriners Hospital for Children into our ESPN Events family,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. “This title sponsorship will provide many opportunities to highlight and support this incredible organization during tournament week both in Charleston and during game telecasts. We look forward to highlighting and supporting their work, as well as welcoming student-athletes, coaches and fans back to Charleston for this wonderful event.”

“We are thrilled to team up with ESPN and the Charleston Classic in support of our life-changing mission,” said James R. “Jim” Smith, Imperial Potentate of Shriners International and CEO of Shriners Hospitals for Children. “Our healthcare system has helped nearly 1.5 million children in the last century, transforming the lives of so many and giving them the ability to pursue their passions including sports such as basketball.”

Field Highlights

St. Bonaventure is ranked No. 15 in ESPN’s “Way Too Early” Top 25 for the upcoming season

West Virginia earned a No. 3 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and advanced to the second round

Marquette is led by new head coach Shaka Smart, who finished with a 109-86 record at Texas, earning a No. 3 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament

Clemson has reached two of the last three NCAA Tournaments, securing a No. 7 seed last season

Boise State and Ole Miss played in the 2021 NIT Tournament

Temple is a returning Charleston Classic champion (2017)

Elon advanced to the CAA Championship last season

This family-friendly tournament offers the teams a week of practice, play and experiences in and around historic Charleston.

Tickets will be available for purchase following the announcement of the complete tournament schedule later this summer. In the meantime, fans can secure up to $25 off each all-tournament ticket by signing up for the pre-sale at www.charlestonclassic.com.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a health care system with locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Our staff is dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. Children up to age 18 with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. Within these broad service lines, many types of care are provided. For example, some locations offer reconstructive plastic surgery, treatment for craniofacial abnormalities or care for sports injuries. Generally, care is provided until age 18, although, in some cases, it may be extended to age 21. All services are provided in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.