WVU men’s hoops travels to Arkansas for Big 12/SEC Challenge

West Virginia men’s basketball will head to Fayetteville next January to face Arkansas in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The matchup, which tips off on Jan. 29 on the ESPN family of networks, is one of 10 pairings for the interconference competition, which pits the Big 12 against a selection of SEC programs. It has been held every season since 2013-14.

West Virginia and Arkansas have met just once in history. On Nov. 26, 2006, the two programs faced in an unranked non-conference clash for the Old Spice Classic title at Disney World. The Mountaineers got double-digit scoring nights from Joe Alexander, Darris Nichols, Alex Ruoff and Frank Young, but were unable to stop the Sonny Weems-led Razorbacks, falling 71-64.

West Virginia has struggled in the Big 12/SEC Challenge since its inception. The Mountaineers have put together just two wins in eight appearances, the lowest total among Big 12 members.

Most recently, the Mountaineers hosted Florida at the WVU Coliseum. The Gators survived a career game from Derek Culver, shutting the big man down in the second half to take an 85-80 win in Morgantown.

Besides West Virginia and Arkansas, other notable matchups include a clash of the blue bloods between Kentucky and Kansas in Lawrence and a meeting between defending conference champions Baylor and Alabama.

The Big 12 holds the challenge advantage with a 4-2-2 record over the SEC. Overall, Big 12 teams have racked up a 44-35 mark in the competition.

Tip times and television information will be announced at a later date.

2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge – Saturday, January 29

Baylor at Alabama

Missouri at Iowa State

Kentucky at Kansas

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

LSU at TCU

Tennessee at Texas

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Arkansas