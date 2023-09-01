Sergio Ors Navarro scores the second goal of the game Thursday night against Cal Baptist in Morgantown. (Photo: Kevin Redfern)

West Virginia men’s soccer (3-0) continued its early-season unbeaten streak with a 2-0 win over Yale (0-1) on Friday night in New Haven, Connecticut.

The first half of Friday’s match was a physical one in which Yale committed 10 fouls against WVU. One of those fouls occurred in the Bulldogs’ own goal box, which set up WVU junior forward Yutaro Tsukada with a penalty kick. Tsukada beat Yale goalkeeper Chris Edwards to Edwards’ left side for a 1-0 Mountaineer lead.

Tsukada claimed all three first-half shots for WVU.

In the second half, he worked his magic once more to find sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira in the middle of the field who booted WVU’s second goal of the game into the back of the Yale net.

Caldeira scored at least one goal in each of WVU’s first three games, while Tsukada recorded an assist or a goal in each game.

Yale finished the night with 16 fouls and three yellow cards.

WVU continues its road trip on Tuesday at 4 p.m. with a match at American University (0-1-1) in Washington, D.C.