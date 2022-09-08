The No. 23-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team takes on Ivy League foe Yale on Friday, Sept. 9, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Friday is Trivia Night, with select prizes given away to the first five fans to correctly answer a list of trivia questions, which can be found at the marketing table on the stadium concourse. Prizewinners will be announced at halftime.

Additionally, the Mountaineers will welcome back many former players and their families as part of the program’s alumni weekend.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each and $3 for groups of 10 or more. All tickets are general admission.

At the stadium ticket window, which opens at 6 p.m., on Friday, tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors and $3 for groups. The discounted online pricing will be available until kickoff.

WVU students are admitted free with a valid WVU Student ID.

Fans who are unable to attend the match can follow along with live stats at WVUsports.com. The match also can be seen live on ESPN+, with Nick Farrell and Andrew Caridi on the call, as well as heard on 91.7 FM in Morgantown.

Friday marks the first-ever meeting between the Mountaineers (2-2) and Bulldogs (0-0-2). It’s also WVU’s first Ivy League opponent since playing Penn on Sept. 28, 2019. Overall, West Virginia is 5-4 all-time against members of the Ivy League.

Last time out, the Mountaineers recorded a 4-1 win over American on Sept. 6, in Morgantown. WVU scored three goals in the first 14 minutes to help in the victory.

Junior midfielder Ryan Crooks scored two goals and added a pair of assists to lead the offensive charge, while fifth-year senior defender Aaron Denk Gracia and redshirt junior defender Bjarne Thiesen also tallied goals.

In all, the Mountaineers outshot the Eagles, 13-6, including 8-2 in shots on goal.

Crooks leads the way with two goals and three assists in four games this season. He also has tallied a team-leading 10 shots. In goal, junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee has six saves.

West Virginia was placed at No. 23 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Top 25. It marked the 12th consecutive week that the Mountaineers were included in the poll, dating back to Sept. 7, 2021.

WVU is unbeaten in its last 15 matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The streak is tied for the third-longest in NCAA Division I men’s soccer. Overall, the squad is 115-42-22 at the venue.

Coach Dan Stratford enters the fixture with a career head-coaching record of 81-12-12, including 20-8-7 with the Mountaineers. The third-year coach is 9-0-2 in home, nonconference matchups at WVU.

Yale is led by eighth-year coach Kylie Stannard. The squad opened the season with a 1-1 draw against Saint Francis (Pa.) on Sept. 3, before it drew at Rutgers, 2-2, on Sept. 5.

The Bulldogs, who finished 7-5-4, including 4-1-2 in Ivy League play last season, have featured three different goal scorers in 2022. Last fall, Paolo Carroll and Kahveh Zahiroleslam each had seven goals.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.