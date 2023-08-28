MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It was a night of second chances for WVU men’s soccer, and the Mountaineers capitalized on their second efforts in a 2-0 win over Bucknell on Monday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

Both teams went into the locker room at halftime with the score knotted at 0-0 following a hard-fought half of drizzly and slippery soccer. The two best first-half scoring chances came off the foot of sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira, and the head of senior forward Yutaro Tsukada. Caldeira’s attempt at the net nailed the crossbar, while a header from Tsukada sailed over the net.

When Caldeira and Tsukada scored the two Mountaineer goals in the second half, it just made sense.

Caldeira’s goal – the first of the game – was the easiest of his three early-season goals. The play was assisted by Tsukada and Frederick Jorgensen, and after an easy rebound, Caldeira found twine in the back of the net in the 54th minute.

“When he gets opportunities like that, he deserves every single one of them because of the work he does the other 80-plus minutes of the game,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said.

Similar to Sergio Ors Navarro’s goal on Thursday night, Tsukada scored header off a beautiful cross from Thomas Decottignies in the 74th minute for the dagger.

“The type of goal he scored, that’s been something we’ve been working on with him,” Stratford said. “He wants to stay wide. He wants to always be on the dribble, but he’s got to be willing to get himself into scoring positions as well. If he scores a few more headers, I’ll be happy.”

The Mountaineers will hit the road for a pair of road games. WVU will take on Yale on Friday before travelling to American next Tuesday.