MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU men’s soccer (1-0) avenged the women’s teams loss at the front end of Thursday’s doubleheader with a 3-0 win over Cal Baptist (0-1) in the nightcap.

“I thought we were really clinical in a lot of moments,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said.

Even though it was meaningless on the scoreboard, WVU set the tone early when its would-be goal was negated by an offsides call in the 11th minute of the game. The ball remained in the Cal Baptist zone for a majority of the first half.

The Mountaineers scored their first goal of the year shortly after in the 15th minute when sophomore forward Marcus Caldeira beat CBU’s goalkeeper Dorian Drucks to his right side. Senior midfielder Ryan Baer and junior defender Max Broughton assisted Caldeira.

WVU took its lead into halftime, but it doubled its lead in the 56th minute with an insurance goal from senior midfielder Sergio Ors Navarro with an assist from senior forward Yutaro Tsukada.

The play of the night, though, came on Caldeira’s second goal of the night. In the 86th minute, junior midfielder Otto Ollikainen provided a wonderful cross off the right foot in which Caldeira headed the third and final goal of the evening for a 3-0 lead.

“He’s a different player [than] what we had a year ago,” Stratford said. “And we’re incredibly excited about what that looks like, and obviously the start he made tonight, and it’s just the start. He’s a humble kid. He’s a hardworking kid. He’ll be the last one out there tomorrow if I let him.

WVU senior goalkeeper Jackson Lee accounted for five saves on the night.

The Mountaineers return to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET against Bucknell.