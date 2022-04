MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s soccer has landed in a new league, one that’s being resurrected into somewhat of a national juggernaut.

After playing their final season in the MAC last fall, third-year head coach Dan Stratford and the Mountaineers will migrate to the Sun Belt Conference, and are set to begin competition in that league in 2022.

The Sun Belt, which has been bolstered by an incoming migration of multiple new members, confirmed Wednesday that it will reinstate men’s soccer this fall. The league discontinued the sport after the 2020-21 academic year.

Nine teams will compete in men’s soccer: current full members Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Southern; incoming full members Marshall, James Madison and Old Dominion; and incoming affiliate members Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia.

“These elite programs will lend instant credibility and help establish the Sun Belt as one of the nation’s premier men’s collegiate soccer conferences,” said commissioner Keith Gill. “They each bring their unique traditions and histories of excellence. We welcome them and look forward to a bright future on the pitch.”

WVU will join the Sun Belt in men’s soccer at the same time in-state rival Marshall becomes a full member of the league. The Thundering Herd reached an exit agreement with Conference USA, allowing it to join the Sun Belt for competition at the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

Apparently, these two budding national soccer powers were destined to take their rivalry to the same conference. WVU announced last June that it was prepared to join Conference USA as a men’s soccer affiliate member for the 2022 season, where it would have faced Marshall annually in league play. Instead, both programs are now heading to the Sun Belt.

West Virginia and Marshall are scheduled to meet Sept. 24 in Huntington.

The Mountain State Derby fell dormant for a period of 15 years after the 2004 regular season. It was rekindled in 2019 during the NCAA Tournament, and then resumed as a regular season series in the spring of 2021.

West Virginia won that spring clash 1-0 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, becoming the final team to defeat Marshall along its road to the national title. The two sides played to a 2-2 draw last season in Huntington.

Stratford has plenty of history with Marshall head coach Chris Grassie. They coached together at Charleston before each moved on to new stops in the Mountain State.

The Mountaineers also have history with several other members of this resurgent conference. Georgia State and Georgia Southern played MAC schedules last season. WVU defeated each team in the regular season, but fell to Georgia State in the MAC Tournament.

In addition, WVU fell to Kentucky 1-0 last season in extra time. It was scheduled to play Coastal Carolina in the opening game of the spring 2021 campaign, but that fixture was cancelled.

In his second season with the program, Stratford led WVU to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Tournament, completing one of the best seasons in program history.

The conference has also released WVU’s league schedule for the 2022 season, which is as follows:

Saturday, September 17 – vs. Coastal Carolina

Saturday, September 24 – at Marshall

Saturday, October 1 – vs. South Carolina

Saturday, October 8 – at Old Dominion

Saturday, October 15 – vs. Kentucky

Wednesday, October 19 – at James Madison

Sunday, October 23 – vs. Georgia State

Friday, October 28 – at Georgia Southern