MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team caps its three-match road trip by taking on No. 24 Dayton on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Dayton, Ohio. Kickoff at Baujan Field is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow along with all of the action with live stats, courtesy of daytonflyers.com. Additionally, the match can be seen live on ESPN+.

Tuesday marks the fifth meeting between the Mountaineers (2-5-1) and Flyers (6-0-1). WVU leads the all-time series, 3-1, including 1-0 on the road. The two clubs have met in every season since 2017, other than the COVID-19-affected 2020-21 campaign.

Last season, West Virginia topped Dayton, 3-0, on Sept. 21, 2021, in Morgantown. Of note, the Mountaineers have shut out UD in three of the four prior matchups.

WVU is coming off a 1-0 loss at No. 4 Marshall on Sept. 24, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington. The Thundering Herd scored the night’s lone goal in the 85th minute to claim the Mountain State Derby victory. Both squads finished with nine shots, while the Mountaineers held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

Tuesday’s match is WVU’s third straight against a top-25 opponent on the road. West Virginia has defeated a ranked foe in 14 of the last 16 seasons, with 17 top-15 wins in that span.

The Mountaineers are still in search for their first road win of the season. WVU is 2-1-1 at home this fall.

Junior midfielder Ryan Crooks (2G, 4A) has been involved in six of West Virginia’s six goals this season. He leads the team with eight points on the year.

Coach Dan Stratford is 20-11-8 in three seasons at WVU, as well as 81-15-13 in his head-coaching career. Of note, Stratford is 12-5-5 against non-conference opponents in his Mountaineer tenure.

Dayton is led by 18th-year coach Dennis Currier, who has the Flyers slotted at No. 24 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll. Last time out, UD secured a 2-0 win at Rhode Island on Sept. 24.

Prior to this season, the Flyers, who finished 6-9-3 last season, hadn’t been ranked in the top 25 since 2013.

UD features one of the top offenses in the country, which is ranked No. 1 nationally in shots per game, No. 2 in scoring offense, No. 4 in points per game and No. 8 in total goals. The Flyers have three players who have already scored four goals this season.

Forster Ajago and Andy Sanchez co-lead the club with 10 total points on the year.