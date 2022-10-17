RANKINGS: https://wvusports.co/3T9N75X

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team moved up to second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week.

The Mountaineers moved up a spot in this week’s poll, after finishing first at the Penn State National Open. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe won the 6k with a time of 20:00.8, good enough for second-best in Penn State National Open history.

Georgetown retains first in the Mid-Atlantic Region, while Penn State jumped up from fourth to third. The top five is rounded out by Villanova and Princeton.

In 2021, WVU was ranked in the top three in five of the 11 polls, appearing at the top in the region twice.