DENTON, Texas – The West Virginia University gymnastics team earned a season-high team total to beat Texas Woman’s, 196.625-195.375, inside Kitty Magee Arena in Denton, Texas, on Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers (9-7, 1-2 Big 12) posted scores of 49.0 or higher on every event for the first time this year on their way to a season-best team score. The total is their highest since March 19, 2022, as well as the 12th-best team score in program history. WVU’s complete performance against the Pioneers marked the first time the squad has reached the 49.0 threshold on every event since Feb. 19, 2022.

For the second straight meet, West Virginia opened on bars, earning a season-high 49.0 to mark the squad’s first 49.0+ on the event this season. The rotation was led by a 9.825 from sophomore Brooke Alban, followed by a trio of 9.8s from senior Emily Holmes-Hackerd, sophomore Anna Leigh and freshman Miranda Smith. Senior Kianna Yancey rounded out the scoring with a 9.775. Of note, Smith’s score marked a new career best.

On vault, WVU kept up its momentum and scored a season-best 49.275 to move into first place after two rotations. Senior Abbie Pierson and freshman Emma Wehry led the way with a pair of stuck landings and season-best 9.9s, marking WVU’s highest individual floor score this season. Junior Kiana Lewis was just behind them with a career-high matching 9.875 and another stuck landing. Yancey completed the rotation with a 9.775.

In the third rotation on floor, the Mountaineers matched their second-best floor score this year with a 49.375. The floor squad was led by a pair of 9.9s from Pierson and classmate Emily Holmes-Hackerd. Junior Ellen Collins was just behind with a 9.875, before Leigh and Lewis closed the scoring with matching 9.825s.

Closing the meet on beam, West Virginia fought through adversity after a fall in the second spot and put together its second-highest score of the season with a 49.025. Senior Kendra Combs led the way with a career-best 9.9, followed by a 9.825 from Yancey. Wehry then secured her second career best of the day with a 9.8. A 9.775 from Leigh and a 9.725 from Holmes-Hackerd rounded out the fourth rotation for the Mountaineers.

In the final event standings, Pierson and Wehry took home a share of the vault title, and Lewis finished in third. On bars, Alban finished second, followed by Leigh, Smith and Holmes-Hackerd in third. Combs secured a win on beam, while Yancey placed third on the event. Holmes-Hackerd and Pierson finished together atop the floor podium, and Collins placed third.

After a pair of road meets, the Mountaineers now return to the WVU Coliseum for their final regular-season home meet of the campaign. West Virginia welcomes Central Michigan and Pitt to Morgantown on Sunday, March 5, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. The meet also is Senior Day, as the squad will honor four senior members of the team following conclusion of the meet.