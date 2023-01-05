MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans can now purchase a jersey representing their favorite Mountaineer football player.

WVU announced on Twitter that the shirts are up for sale on ShopWVU.com, the official store of the Mountaineers on the Fanatics network of sites. Fans have the choice to select from a list of WVU football players, and all proceeds directly benefit Mountaineer student-athletes.

Student-athletes can now receive compensation for named jerseys under the new name, image and likeness rules enacted in the summer of 2021. The group rights for this jersey program are administered by The Brandr Group and OneTeam Partners, according to WVU’s announcement in February 2022.