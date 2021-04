Sep 12, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Only families of players watch the West Virginia Mountaineers and Eastern Kentucky Colonels during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia University is helping fans play defense at the Gold-Blue spring football game on Saturday.

The University is offering free Moderna vaccines to anyone aged 18 and older at Touchdown Terrace at Milan Puskar Stadium from noon to 2 p.m. on April 24, starting just before the event’s 1 p.m. start.

Parking will be available at the Willowdale Road side of the Blue Lot.