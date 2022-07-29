Members of the Blue and Gold teams on the field at Milan Puskar Stadium during the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 23, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tickets for West Virginia’s home matchup with Oklahoma will go on sale to the general public through the Mountaineer Ticket Office on Monday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be available online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located inside the Coliseum.

Tickets for the Oklahoma game on Nov. 12 are priced between $80-$150, depending on seat location. To view the tiered pricing seating chart, CLICK HERE.

Fans are encouraged to utilize the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ option on WVUGAME.com for single-game purchases. Tickets will be offered in the best locations possible for single game ticket purchases. Additional seat locations are available via mini packages and season tickets.

Active Mountaineer Athletic Club members and season ticket holders can log in to their WVUGAME.com account for priority access to tickets currently.

The WVU – Oklahoma game, presented by Diversified Energy, is the Mountaineers’ True Blue and Military Appreciation game. All fans are encouraged to wear blue. The Sooners haven’t played in Morgantown since 2018.

Tickets for West Virginia’s other five home games against Kansas, Towson, Baylor, TCU and K-State are currently on sale at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.