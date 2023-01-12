MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia athletics announced Thursday that it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison.

Harrison came to West Virginia with head coach Bob Huggins in 2007 after spending eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati. He started his tenure with the Mountaineers as an assistant coach and was elevated to the role of associate head coach in 2010.

WVU did not name a replacement and said in a statement that a search will begin immediately.

“I want to thank Larry for his years of service to Mountaineer basketball, and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” said WVU coach Bob Huggins.