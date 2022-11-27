Dante Stills came to WVU as a highly-touted high school prospect with a family legacy to uphold.

Fast forward five years, and the Fairmont, West Virginia native played the final game of his collegiate career Saturday. The Mountaineers sent him out victoriously, as West Virginia pulled an upset victory over Oklahoma State, 24-19.

Before the game, Stills sent out a simple tweet: “Last one in the gold and blue.”

Stills came up with just one tackle, but did record a pair of official quarterback hurries, applied constant pressure in the backfield, and recovered a fumble in the second half to take possession away from the Cowboys near midfield.

After the game, some of Stills’ teammates responded to the tweet, expressing their gratitude for Still and the career he put together.

LB Lee Kpogba: “Honor brudda … go be great”

RB Tony Mathis Jr.: “It was a pleasure … meet u at the top”

RB Markquan Rucker: “WV legend … #304”

QB Nicco Marchiol: “Legend. Honor to play along side of you.”

Stills finishes his college football career with 52.5 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, and 59 games played. He ranks first in WVU program history in TFLs and games played, and is fourth in sacks – just 2.5 fewer than his father, Gary.

Older brother Darius Stills, who played for WVU from 2017-2020, noted on the social media platform that Saturday marked the end of the Stills Era at West Virginia. At least for the time being, Dante is the third and final Stills family member to compete for the Mountaineers.

His focus now shifts to preparing to play at the next level, with the hope of being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.