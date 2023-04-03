MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After claiming its first Big 12 Conference series win of the year, Randy Mazey’s Mountaineers remain in the national conversation.

For the first time this season, West Virginia is featured in the Baseball America rankings. It’s one of four Big 12 teams that appear in the top 25. It checks in at No. 19, joining OSU (No. 11), Texas Tech (No. 18) and Texas (No. 20).

WVU stays put at No. 24 in the DIBaseball.com poll this week. The same trio of league programs accompanies the Mountaineers, led by the Cowboys at No. 16. The Red Raiders and Longhorns are No. 21 and No. 22 respectively.

The Mountaineers started conference action last weekend at Kansas State. They went 2-1 against the Wildcats in the Little Apple, becoming the first Big 12 team to clinch a conference series on the road this season.

West Virginia returns to action on Wednesday when it faces in-state foe Marshall at GoMart Park in Charleston at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

It resumes conference play with a three-game set against Kansas this weekend. First pitch in the series opener is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.